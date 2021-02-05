Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA SHERIFF OFFICE HAS UPDATED THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD. HANNAH IS A 17 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. HANNAH WAS DROPPED OFF NEAR MISSOULA CHILDRENS THEATER TO GET THE BUS TO WORK. SHE DID NOT COME BACK ON THE BUS THAT EVENING, AND WHEN THEY CHECKED SHE HAD NOT GONE TO WORK. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN A PINK COAT WITH A FURRY COLLAR. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HANNAHS SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IT IS BELIEVED SHE IS STILL IN THE MISSOULA AREA. THE INDIVIDUAL THAT WAS ORIGINALLY THOUGHT SHE MIGHT BE WITH HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS NO LONGER A PERSON OF INTEREST. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-258-4810 OR CALL 911

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible. An Arctic boundary is forecast to stall in this area bringing a prolonged period of moderate to heavy snow. Additionally, as Arctic air filters into Missoula Valley winds gusting over 30 MPH will create blowing and drifting of snow. Rapidly dropping temperatures Sunday morning, may turn wet roads icy. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&