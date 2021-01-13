HELENA - The Montana VA announced they will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to elderly VA patients and those with specific medical conditions in Havre according to a release from Senator Steve Daines’ office.
Sen. Daines released the following statement after the announcement:
“It’s great to see the Montana VA working to protect its most vulnerable patients and provide care to veterans across the state, including rural communities like Havre. As some of Montana’s most vulnerable continue to receive COVID-19 vaccines, I’ll keep working to ensure every Montanan who wants a vaccine receives one.”