WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two U.S. senators are coming under fire on Saturday for their social media posts from a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
They were part of a bipartisan group of around 300 U.S. lawmakers, in which Zelensky pleaded for more help from the U.S. to defend Ukraine from Russian attack.
One of the lawmakers being called out is Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines.
Democratic Representative Dean Phillips slammed the Republican, along with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, after the two "tweeted" out photos of the morning meeting.
Congressman Phillips said in a "tweet" that "All lawmakers were specifically asked not to post anything online during the virtual meeting to 'protect the security' of the Ukrainian president.
Montana Right Now reached out to both of Montana's senators for comment.
Senator Daines' Spokeswoman, Katie Schoettler, emailed this response on behalf of the Senator: "This was a well reported call with over 250 people joining, and it was not a secure or classified briefing. The photo was shared before it was requested not to and well into the call, and it had no identifying information. We should be focusing on what's important here and that's supporting Ukraine. The only reason why anyone wants to make this an issue is partisan clickbait."
Senator Jon Tester posted this to his Twitter regarding the call with President Volodymyr Zelensky:
“Met virtually this morning with President @ZelenskyyUa, who is bravely defending his people’s sovereignty against Putin’s unprovoked invasion.
As Defense Chairman, I’m working hard to get Ukraine more military and humanitarian aid to respond. #StandWithUkraine️
President @ZelenskyyUa said that banning Russian oil and gas imports is one of the toughest financial hits to Putin’s regime we could do. Earlier this week, I joined a bipartisan, bicameral group to introduce a bill that’ll do just that—let’s get it passed immediately.”
