HELENA - Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester, as well as Representative Matt Rosendale, and their staff are reported to be safe as protesters gather outside the Capitol.
Montana’s representatives have shared messages to their social media regarding what is happening at the Capitol.
Montana Senator Steve Daines shared a tweet Wednesday saying, “I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable.”
I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 6, 2021
Senator Jon Tester says he joins his Republican and Democratic colleagues in condemning “this despicable and dangerous attack on our democracy.”
I join my Republican and Democratic colleagues in condemning this despicable and dangerous attack on our democracy. The election is over—and the time for baseless objections that do nothing but undermine our Constitution is over too.— Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) January 6, 2021
Representative Rosendale also posted saying he also condemns political violence of any kind, adding that there is a “process to resolve this which is what we were attempting to do.”
I am safe and so is my staff. I condemn political violence of any kind. There is a peaceful process to resolve this which is what we were attempting to do.— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) January 6, 2021
Governor Greg Gianforte posted Wednesday, saying violence has no place in our civil society and that he condemns what is happening in the U.S. Capitol.
Violence has no place in our civil society, and I categorically condemn what’s happening in the U.S. Capitol.— Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) January 6, 2021
Montana House Minority leader, Kim Abbott, shared this statement in response:
“We’re watching the events in D.C. with heavy hearts, and a deep concern for both the safety of all those in our nation’s capital, and our country’s collective faith in the Democratic process.
“This is a critical moment for our country. We will do everything we can to lead by example — and we ask all of our partners in public service to do the same.”
Minority Leader Jill Cohenour shared this statement in response to Wednesday's events:
"This is a dark day for our country. I am deeply disturbed by the violence that has taken place in our nation’s Capital and my heart aches for our country and everyone impacted. Our country deserves leaders that will do more than condemn the violence attempting to prevent the peaceful transfer of power and immediately put an end to the baseless claims and dangerous rhetoric that got us here today."