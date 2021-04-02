As reports from the U.S. Capitol indicate Capitol Police are responding to an incident at the North Barricade, Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines as well as Representative Matt Rosendale are not at the U.S. Capitol at this time.
Senator Jon Tester is in Billings, Representative Rosendale is at home in Glendive, and Senator Steve Daines is not in DC at this time.
Sen. Daines posted the following to his Twitter regarding the incident:
“I am praying for the brave Capitol Police members who’ve been injured, their families, and the entire US Capitol Police. I am beyond thankful for their heroism and service protecting our Capitol. I will continue monitoring what’s happening on the ground as more information comes in.”
Rep. Rosendale said in a Tweet Friday that this morning he was in Glendive, but he is monitoring the ongoing situation at the Capitol.