HELENA - On Saturday, Feb. 13, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Donald Trump of the incitement of insurrection charge in his second impeachment trial.
Senator Steve Daines sent the following statement on the acquittal:
“January 6th will forever be remembered as a very dark day for our country. I’m thankful for the officers who defended our Capitol that day—they are American heroes. I categorically condemn all violence, and I reject extreme rhetoric and radical false conspiracies like QAnon. These values do not represent who we are as Americans.
“I reject the notion that Vice President Pence had the constitutional authority to overturn the election on January 6th. It's simply not true. Vice President Pence faithfully upheld his oath of office and certified the election.
“I voted to acquit President Trump of a second impeachment because I believe the trial was unconstitutional. I do not believe the Senate has the authority to remove a former President from office who is no longer in office. Going forward, the focus must be to arrest and prosecute the domestic terrorists who broke into our Capitol, attacked law enforcement officers, sought to cause harm, and tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Senator Jon Tester sent the following statement on the acquittal:
“I took my duty to serve as an impartial juror seriously and listened to the evidence presented by the prosecution and defense. Ultimately the House Managers presented a clear, evidence-based case that proved to a majority of my Republican and Democratic colleagues that former President Trump incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th that came within a hundred feet of destroying our democracy. I joined with this group from both parties to defend our Constitution by holding the former president accountable to the rule of law, and sending a powerful signal that politicians must be held accountable if we want our democracy to survive.”