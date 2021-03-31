HELENA, Mont. - Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester and Representative Matt Rosendale released statements Wednesday regarding grizzly bear status in the U.S.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released its assessment on the status of grizzly bears in the contiguous U.S., saying grizzly bears are slowly expanding the turf where they roam in parts of the northern Rocky Mountains but need continued protections according to the AP.
Sen. Daines released a statement on the "Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2021” bill, saying wildlife management must be determined by scientists, not by activist judges. The following is Daines’ statement in response to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service review:
“The Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed once again what Montanans know all too well—the grizzly bear is continuing to recover nationwide and has fully recovered in Montana’s two largest ecosystems. Merely recognizing the biologic recovery of the grizzly bear is not enough. The Biden Administration should follow through on their commitment to follow the science and act upon their career scientists own findings by moving forward immediately to delist the grizzly bear in Montana and return species management back to the state."
Sen. Tester sent the following statement:
“When it comes to wildlife management, we need to let facts on the ground drive the decision making. The grizzly populations in Yellowstone and the Northern Continental Divide are recovered, and the folks at Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks have shown they are more than capable of managing the Yellowstone grizzlies under their collaborative state plan. But other bear populations aren’t there yet, so I’m going to continue supporting local efforts like nonlethal predator management and improving habitat corridors that will help get grizzlies fully recovered and off the ESA.”
Rep. Rosendale, a co-sponsor of HR 1403 which would delist grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone ecological system, sent the following statement:
“I strongly disagree with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) decision to continue listing the grizzly bear as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. This decision fails to consider that in areas such as the Greater Yellowstone ecological system recovery criteria has been met. I will continue to work with stakeholders and USFWS to develop a science-based species management plan that considers the risk grizzly bears pose to many Montanans’ livelihoods.”