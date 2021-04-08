MONTANA - Sen. Steve Daines, Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Matt Rosendale released statements in reaction to President Joe Biden's executive measures on gun control Thursday.
The following is a statement from Sen. Daines' office:
“More gun control is not the answer. It infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens and doesn’t go after criminals. Some of the most violent cities in America have some of the strictest gun control laws—they don’t work. Democrats want to defund the police and limit the rights of law abiding citizens, while Republicans want to support our law enforcement and protect the Second Amendment."
The following is a statement from Rep. Rosendale's office:
“The Second Amendment clearly states that we as Americans have the right to keep and bear arms. The new Biden administration executive orders are just one more attempt to attack our constitutional right. They represent yet another chapter in Democrats continued failure to blame criminals who commit heinous acts, while punishing law-abiding citizens.”
The following is a statement from Sen. Tester's office:
“Senator Tester is a proud gun owner and a longtime defender of Montanans’ Second Amendment rights. He believes we can take steps to keep our communities safe — like ensuring that criminals, terrorists and folks found by a court to be a danger to themselves or others don’t have access to firearms — while also defending the rights of law-abiding gun owners. Senator Tester continues to believe that the best path forward is for Congress to address these issues, and he will keep pushing his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to bring their proposals up for a debate and vote on the Senate floor.”