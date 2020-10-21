HELENA- Senator Steve Daines says he is going to introduce a Senate resolution condemning increasing the number of Supreme Court Justices on the bench, which is also known as court packing.
“Packing the Supreme Court is a power grab by the Democrats and an attack on our Montana way of life, from protecting the Second Amendment to Montana energy jobs,” Daines said. “This goes against a 150 year precedent and would make the Court an extension of the legislative branch, which is what our Founding Fathers feared when they created the separation of powers.”
In a release, Daines cites the Judiciary Act of 1869, saying there have been nine Supreme Court Justices on the bench for 151 years.
You can read the draft of Daines’ resolution here.