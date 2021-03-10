HELENA, Mont. - Senator Jon Tester is holding a town hall via Facebook to discuss the COVID-19 relief package.
A release from Sen. Tester says he will hold the Facebook Live town hall Wednesday to take questions from Montanans on the Senate-passed COVID relief package.
The town hall will start at 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 10, and will be hosted on Sen. Tester’s Facebook here.
There's still time to get your questions in before my live Q&A this afternoon—post them below. ⬇️ Tune in at 3pm MT—I look forward to being with you.Posted by Senator Jon Tester on Wednesday, March 10, 2021