HELENA, Mont. - Senator Jon Tester is holding a town hall via Facebook to discuss the COVID-19 relief package.

A release from Sen. Tester says he will hold the Facebook Live town hall Wednesday to take questions from Montanans on the Senate-passed COVID relief package.

The town hall will start at 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 10, and will be hosted on Sen. Tester’s Facebook here.

There's still time to get your questions in before my live Q&A this afternoon—post them below. ⬇️ Tune in at 3pm MT—I look forward to being with you.

Posted by Senator Jon Tester on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

