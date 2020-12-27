HELENA- Following the news that President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion pandemic relief package, Montana Senator Jon Tester released the following statement:
“This critical economic stimulus package isn’t perfect, but it’s the result of bipartisan compromise that will do some real good for families and businesses in our state. It’s good news the President finally signed it into law, and I’m thankful we were able to secure this badly-needed relief for Montana’s workers and small businesses that will help reopen our economy and get folks back to work.”