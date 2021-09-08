HELENA, Mont. - Senator Ryan Osmundson (R-Buffalo) has been announced to succeed Kurt Alme in leading the governor’s budget office.
On Oct. 1 Alme will transition out of his rule as budget director to return to his family and home in Billings according to the Office of the Governor.
“A brilliant and dedicated public servant, Kurt has been instrumental to our early success in leading the Montana comeback,” Gov. Gianforte said. “While I’ll sorely miss Kurt’s leadership and counsel, family has to come first, and I understand and respect his decision. We are grateful for his around-the-clock service to the people of Montana.”
“I am very grateful to the governor for this opportunity to work with him to help enact a fiscally responsible budget, put Montana in its strongest financial position in history, enact over $60 million of tax reductions annually to make our state more competitive, and make investments of federal COVID funds in infrastructure and people that will pay dividends for years to come,” Alme said.
“I enjoyed working with the governor, the great team he assembled, and our dedicated state workers, but commuting from Billings to Helena each week is unworkable for the long term,” Alme continued. “I’ll look forward to regularly having dinner with my wife and family, and sleeping in my own bed again. I want to thank Governor Gianforte, Lt. Governor Juras, the legislators, the budget office team, and all the talented people I had the pleasure to work with for making this time so rewarding.”
Sen. Osmundson is a farmer and rancher from Buffalo as well as the chair of the Legislative Finance Committee. He was first elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2010, Osmundson served on the Appropriations Committee for three consecutive terms, including as vice-chair for the 2015 biennium.
“With a decade of experience shaping state budgets in the Montana Legislature, Ryan has earned a reputation as a strong fiscal conservative,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Ryan will bring his years of experience and leadership to build upon Kurt’s work, developing a fiscally conservative budget while preserving essential services and ensuring Montanans keep more of what they earn.”
“It’s an honor and privilege to join Governor Gianforte’s team as budget director,” Sen. Osmundson said. “I look forward to working with the talented team at the budget office to ensure we’re good stewards of taxpayer money and continue the governor’s efforts to bring greater fiscal discipline to state government.”