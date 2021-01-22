WASHINGTON D.C. - An executive order was signed by President Joe Biden Thursday, securing supplies for responding to COVID-19.
“I’m glad that President Biden is taking swift and necessary measures to ensure that Montana and states across the country are well-equipped to weather this ongoing pandemic,” said Tester in a release. “For months, I’ve been urging the Administration to better utilize the tools at-hand to protect frontline workers, save lives, and bring all Americans through this crisis. Making better use of the DPA is an effective way to do just that, and I’ll be continuing to hold this Administration accountable this effort.”
You can read the full executive order here.