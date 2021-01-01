HELENA - On Friday, Congress voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill.
Montana Senator Jon Tester released the following statement after voting to override the President’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act:
“Today I voted to override the President’s reckless veto of critical legislation that will support Montana’s servicemembers, veterans, and their families. The President’s recent move to undermine our national security, block pay for troops, and deny veterans their earned benefits—particularly those suffering from conditions associated with their exposure to Agent Orange—was nothing more than a political stunt. I’m glad that both Democrats and Republicans came together as they have for more than 50 years to do what’s right on behalf of our national defense and military.”