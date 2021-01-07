HELENA - Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour and House Minority Leader Kim Abbott released a joint statement following Governor Greg Gianforte announcing his proposed budget Thursday.
The joint statement from Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour and House Minority Leader Kim Abbott:
"The Governor's proposal is the starting point of a lengthy legislative budget process. Democrats are committed to creating jobs and opportunity for all Montanans, and that means holding the line on unnecessary cuts made on the backs of working families to pay for tax breaks for the wealthy."