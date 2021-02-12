HELENA - Senator Jon Tester announced he is to take the gavel as Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.
(U.S. Senate) – U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced today that he will take the gavel as Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, a powerful position with jurisdiction over national defense and intelligence spending, including for Montana’s military installations.
The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee for Defense (SAC-D) controls nearly all federal defense spending. This gives Tester a powerful new platform to advocate for Montana’s military installations, including at Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana National Guard.
“I’m honored to take on this new role that’ll give me the opportunity to better fight for our service members in Montana, across the country, and around the world,” Chairman Tester said. “Ensuring our service members, our defense installations like Malmstrom, and intelligence agencies have the resources they need to protect us here at home and continue America’s dominance on the world stage is a solemn responsibility that I take seriously. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work with Republicans and Democrats to defend our country."
The Defense Appropriations Subcommittee is responsible for providing nearly $700 billion annually to the Department of Defense and related agencies. This is more than 95 percent of the military’s yearly budget, and includes matters ranging from pay and benefits for millions of service members and civilians to the development of advanced technologies and next-generation weapons. The Subcommittee also oversees funding for nearly all major U.S. intelligence agencies.
Tester previously served as Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee for Appropriations, whose jurisdiction included all homeland and border security, cybersecurity, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), and the Coast Guard.
Tester announced his other committee assignments earlier this week, which include his Chairmanship of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, membership on the Banking Committee and Indian Affairs Committee, as well as the Appropriations Committee and Commerce Committees, on which he serves as the only member of Montana’s delegation.