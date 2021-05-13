Bozeman Airport check-in

HELENA, Mont. - Several airports around Montana are receiving FAA grants for infrastructure and safety projects.

More than $898.9 million in infrastructure and safety projects was announced through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) according to a release from the FAA.

The announcement includes 488 grants to 447 airports in 49 states and American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico. 

“These grants represent the legacy and vital role of airport infrastructure grant programs in helping the air transportation system operate safely,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Investing in our nation’s infrastructure through AIP grants is a cornerstone of our commitment to safety.”

You can find a breakdown of what Montana cities and airports are receiving how much funding and what type of work it will be used for below:

MT

Baker

Baker Municipal

BHK

Construct or Improve Fuel Farm

$333,333

MT

Bozeman

Bozeman Yellowstone International

BZN

Acquire Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Safety Equipment, Acquire Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Vehicle

$787,070

MT

Deer Lodge

Deer Lodge-City-County

38S

Conduct Airport Related Environmental Assessment/Plan/Study

$100,000

MT

Eureka

Eureka

88M

Seal Apron Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxilane Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints

$277,777

MT

Harlowton

Wheatland County at Harlowton

HWQ

Construct Taxilane, Construct/Modify/Improve/Rehabilitate Hangar, Seal Apron Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints

$833,333

MT

Helena

Helena Regional

HLN

Construct Taxilane, Rehabilitate Runway

$11,381,344

MT

Lincoln

Lincoln

S69

Update Airport Master Plan or Study

$166,666

MT

Miles City

Frank Wiley Field

MLS

Install Airport Beacons, Rehabilitate Taxiway, Shift or Reconfigure Existing Runway

$4,135,156

MT

Missoula

Missoula International

MSO

Acquire Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Vehicle, Acquire Snow Removal Equipment, Conduct or Update Miscellaneous Study, Expand Access Road, Reconstruct Access Road

$3,051,703

MT

Philipsburg

Riddick Field

U05

Update Airport Master Plan or Study

$166,666

MT

Plentywood

Sher-Wood

PWD

Install Weather Reporting Equipment, Seal Apron Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints

$289,992

MT

Poplar

Poplar Municipal

PO1

Install Weather Reporting Equipment, Seal Apron Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxilane Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints

$536,000

MT

Ronan

Ronan

7S0

Conduct Airport Related Environmental Assessment/Plan/Study

$150,000

MT

Sidney

Sidney-Richland Regional

SDY

Construct Apron, Reconstruct Taxiway, Rehabilitate Taxiway Lighting

$1,111,000

MT

Twin Bridges

Ruby Valley Field

RVF

Acquire Snow Removal Equipment, Construct Terminal Building, Construct/Modify/Improve/Rehabilitate Hangar, Construct/Rehabilitate/Modify/Expand Sand and Chemical Storage Building, Construct/Rehabilitate/Modify/Expand Snow Removal Equipment Building

$280,000

MT

West Yellowstone

Yellowstone

WYS

Conduct or Update Miscellaneous Study, Install Runway Vertical/Visual Guidance System

$228,558

MT

White Sulphur Springs

White Sulphur Springs

7S6

Seal Apron Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxilane Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints

$400,000

MT

Wolf Point

L M Clayton

OLF

Acquire Snow Removal Equipment

$545,868

