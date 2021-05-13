HELENA, Mont. - Several airports around Montana are receiving FAA grants for infrastructure and safety projects.
More than $898.9 million in infrastructure and safety projects was announced through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) according to a release from the FAA.
The announcement includes 488 grants to 447 airports in 49 states and American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.
“These grants represent the legacy and vital role of airport infrastructure grant programs in helping the air transportation system operate safely,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Investing in our nation’s infrastructure through AIP grants is a cornerstone of our commitment to safety.”
You can find a breakdown of what Montana cities and airports are receiving how much funding and what type of work it will be used for below:
State
City
Airport
Airport Locator ID
Description of Work
Total Funding Amount
MT
Baker
Baker Municipal
BHK
Construct or Improve Fuel Farm
$333,333
MT
Bozeman
Bozeman Yellowstone International
BZN
Acquire Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Safety Equipment, Acquire Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Vehicle
$787,070
MT
Deer Lodge
Deer Lodge-City-County
38S
Conduct Airport Related Environmental Assessment/Plan/Study
$100,000
MT
Eureka
Eureka
88M
Seal Apron Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxilane Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints
$277,777
MT
Harlowton
Wheatland County at Harlowton
HWQ
Construct Taxilane, Construct/Modify/Improve/Rehabilitate Hangar, Seal Apron Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints
$833,333
MT
Helena
Helena Regional
HLN
Construct Taxilane, Rehabilitate Runway
$11,381,344
MT
Lincoln
Lincoln
S69
Update Airport Master Plan or Study
$166,666
MT
Miles City
Frank Wiley Field
MLS
Install Airport Beacons, Rehabilitate Taxiway, Shift or Reconfigure Existing Runway
$4,135,156
MT
Missoula
Missoula International
MSO
Acquire Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Vehicle, Acquire Snow Removal Equipment, Conduct or Update Miscellaneous Study, Expand Access Road, Reconstruct Access Road
$3,051,703
MT
Philipsburg
Riddick Field
U05
Update Airport Master Plan or Study
$166,666
MT
Plentywood
Sher-Wood
PWD
Install Weather Reporting Equipment, Seal Apron Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints
$289,992
MT
Poplar
Poplar Municipal
PO1
Install Weather Reporting Equipment, Seal Apron Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxilane Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints
$536,000
MT
Ronan
Ronan
7S0
Conduct Airport Related Environmental Assessment/Plan/Study
$150,000
MT
Sidney
Sidney-Richland Regional
SDY
Construct Apron, Reconstruct Taxiway, Rehabilitate Taxiway Lighting
$1,111,000
MT
Twin Bridges
Ruby Valley Field
RVF
Acquire Snow Removal Equipment, Construct Terminal Building, Construct/Modify/Improve/Rehabilitate Hangar, Construct/Rehabilitate/Modify/Expand Sand and Chemical Storage Building, Construct/Rehabilitate/Modify/Expand Snow Removal Equipment Building
$280,000
MT
West Yellowstone
Yellowstone
WYS
Conduct or Update Miscellaneous Study, Install Runway Vertical/Visual Guidance System
$228,558
MT
White Sulphur Springs
White Sulphur Springs
7S6
Seal Apron Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxilane Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints, Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints
$400,000
MT
Wolf Point
L M Clayton
OLF
Acquire Snow Removal Equipment
$545,868