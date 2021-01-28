HELENA - Education Committee Chairman Dan Salomon and House Education Committee Chairman Seth Berglee shared some information regarding bills in the legislature that would affect education in Montana.
According to the release, several bills are being considered by the legislature this session to expand how education services are delivered and provide students with learning options that reflect unique needs.
Senate Bills 22 and 18 which expand Career and Technical Education and allow students to receive diplomas from alternative programs outside their public school district have already been passed by the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee.
Another bill, Senate Bill 109, which requires public schools to offer gifted & talented coursework has not yet been heard by the Committee.
The House Education Committee will also be considering legislation to revise the Tax Credit Scholarship Program to increase the maximum tax deduction and reduce regulations on those accessing the scholarships.
House Bill 129 has already been passed by the House Taxation Committee and amends the existing Montana Family Education Savings Program to allow for K-12 expenditures.
Another bill will be announced to create special education savings accounts to will help address disparities in services and allow parents to support the individual needs of their child the release says.
