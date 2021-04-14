HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed several bills that were transmitted to the Secretary of State Wednesday.
The bills Gianforte signed include:
HB 152 Rep. Neil Duram (R-Eureka)Requiring drain plugs to be disengaged to prevent aquatic invasive species
HB 173 Rep. Denley Loge (R-St Regis)Revise laws regarding state timber sales
HB 226 Rep. Katie Zolnikov (R-Billings)Generally revise alcohol laws to provide for curbside pickup
HB 243 Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula)Generally revise laws related to law enforcement officers
HB 310 Rep. Alice Buckley (D-Bozeman)Generally revise sexual assault reporting laws
- HB 446 Rep. Ron Marshall (R-Hamilton)Revise workers' compensation laws relating to prosthetic devices