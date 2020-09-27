CONRAD- Several staff members and students in the Conrad Public Schools District have tested positive for COVID-19, and the district is preparing to make a transition to two weeks of remote learning.
Conrad Public Schools (CPS) says they were notified of the positive cases on September 25 and 26, and the positive tests are currently being confirmed at the state level.
According to the Pondera County Health Department, many of the district’s staff and students were in contact with these staff/students during the period of possible exposure.
The district is working with the health department to go through the contact tracing process and identifying other possible sources of exposure, positive cases and close contacts.
Parents of children who were determined to be at risk of exposure will be contacted by the Pondera County Health Department.
CPS says current recommendations are that the district transition to remote learning for the next two weeks with a tentative return to school on October 12.
The school district will prepare to make the transition while continuing to work with health officials to monitor and adjust to the situation.
School buildings will be closed Monday, September 28, and Tuesday, September 29, to prepare for a two-week remote learning transition.
All activities and athletics are suspended for the time being.
Buildings will be deep cleaned and sanitized during the closure.
At this time, the current tentative plan is to schedule for student material pickup times on Tuesday, September 29 for remote learning, and starting remote instruction on Wednesday, September 30.
Further strategies will be worked on by the school district with health officials.