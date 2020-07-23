WEST GLACIER- Several fire starts in the North Fork area are being investigated.
A release from Glacier National Park says park officials received a report of multiple wildland fires early Thursday morning, which lead to a multi-agency response from local county, state, and federal agencies consisting of wildland fire crews, hotshot crews, engine crews and law enforcement.
The park says the fires are suspicious in nature, and several investigators are on the ground along with the FBI and NPS-Investigative Services Branch assisting remotely.
The historic 1928 Ford Creek patrol cabin used by rangers for winter patrols was included in one of the fires, and the structure is a total loss.
Due to the investigation, portions of the park are closed off, including Inside North Fork Road from Polebridge to Logging Creek, and Kintla road beyond the Bowman Lake turnoff.
If you witnessed any suspicious activity on the night of July 22 or early morning of July 23, you are encouraged to call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077 and leave a message.
The release says no further details are available at this time.