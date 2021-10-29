JOPLIN, Mont. - Clifford Law Offices announced it has been retained by 30 passengers in the derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana.
The announcement comes after legislation was announced to allow lawsuits against Amtrak.
According to the law office, passengers realized after the derailment that Amtrak had instituted an arbitration clause printed on the back of tickets that Amtrak implemented in January 2019 that prevents its customers the right to sue the passenger rail service to resolve disputes.
Bills were introduced earlier this week to end the clause that limits injured passengers’ access to the courts.
“Allegations in the complaints allege negligence on the part of the defendants for a number of actions or inactions including improper, inadequate and insufficient rail maintenance, switches and train equipment,” Clifford Law Offices said in a release. “The law firm has hired its own team of independent experts, including former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators, who are examining the tragic derailment.”