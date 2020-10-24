The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions across parts of Montana Saturday as well as black ice and high winds around Libby.
Severe driving conditions are being reported in the following locations according to the MDT Road Report:
Red Lodge to Belfry from milepost 0.0 to 14.5
US-191 Big Timber to Melville from milepost 0.0 to 20.0
I-90 Big Timber to Reed Point from milepost 367.7 to 393.2
I-90 Springdale to Big Timber from milepost 354.3 to 367.7
I-15 from Siben to Clancy,
MT-279 from around Wilborn to where the highway meets I-15
US-12 from Helena West Side to around Spokane Creek Road
Sweet Grass County Sheriff Ronneberg is reporting that I-90 and US-191 in Sweet Grass County are limited to emergency travel only due to very limited visibility.
An update from the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office says at the time of their update, 14 cars are in the ditch and multiple semi-trucks are unable to move with one blocking the road.
“Please be cautious and watch for responders and disabled vehicles,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
Black ice and high winds are being reported around Libby on US-2 from around mile marker 23 to around mile marker 54 and on MT-37 from Libby to around mile marker 37.