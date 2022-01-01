HARLOWTON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is showing severe driving conditions north of Harlowton.
Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-191 from Harlowton to Garneill.
Blowing snow is also reported to be causing reduced visibility on US-191 on roads around Harlowton.
The following areas of US-191 are reporting low visibility and blowing and drifting snow:
- Harlowton to Garneill
- Harlowton to Shawmut
- Melville to Harlowton
- Wheatland/Meagher County Line to Harlowton
- Springdale to Big Timber
- Big Timber to Melville
You can see the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map here.