HARLOWTON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is showing severe driving conditions north of Harlowton.

Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-191 from Harlowton to Garneill.

Blowing snow is also reported to be causing reduced visibility on US-191 on roads around Harlowton.

The following areas of US-191 are reporting low visibility and blowing and drifting snow:

  • Harlowton to Garneill
  • Harlowton to Shawmut
  • Melville to Harlowton
  • Wheatland/Meagher County Line to Harlowton
  • Springdale to Big Timber
  • Big Timber to Melville

You can see the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map here.

