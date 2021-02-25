EAST GLACIER, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on US-2.
Driving conditions are reported to be severe from East Glacier to Browning.
As of the writing of this article the MDT is reporting reduced visibility in the area.
MDT's road cameras show how little visibility there is in the area.
SEVERE DRIVING CONDITIONS on US-2 EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING from milepost 209.1 to 221.7 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) February 26, 2021