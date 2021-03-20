Share the Good: Family Gives Out $3,000 of Supplies in Drive Through

BLACKFEET RESERVATION, Mont. - As we continue sharing the good, a family on the Blackfeet Reservation gave neighbors in need a helping hand tonight with over three thousand dollars worth of supplies.
Using a drive-through around their home, the Bull-Calfs gave out enough cleaning items, clothes and school equipment for at least three hundred families in the area.
John Bull-Calf, who helped pay for those goods Tells us they set this up for community members struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot [of families] that lost jobs, and there’s a lot that have need of things that you know wasn’t able to get with the reservation being shut down,” Bull-Calf said.
John’s sister Tammy says they kept their line open on a first come first serve basis until they ran out of items.
They plan on hosting a similar event in august with food donations in mind.