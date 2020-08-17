UPDATE:
We asked Montana Governor Steve Bullock during Monday's press briefing about Sharon Stone's claims on nurses not being able to get tested for COVID-19 in Montana.
He replied Stone called the Governor's Office last week and didn't specify of any family members in hospitals. He added she called offering to host or participate in a fundraiser to boost testing. He said the Citizens Advocate's Office spoke with her Monday morning to get further information.
"We've been working with our healthcare providers to make sure they have the resources that they need for testing," Gov. Bullock said. "We're continuing to do the work to ensure that we can get rapid turnaround testing -- rapid being anywhere from two to five days everywhere across the state."
Actress Sharon Stone shared an emotional video to Instagram bashing non-mask wearers and making claims about the COVID-19 testing situation in Montana.
"I wanna talk to you about compassionate integrity versus politics and greed," Stone starts off saying in the video. She says in the video her sister, along with her sister's husband, are both hospitalized with COVID-19 and "fighting for their lives" in the same ward and they had been remaining at home as long as possible.
"In Montana, where they live," Stone says, "You can't get tested unless you're symptomatic and then you don't get your test results for five days."
Stone says her mother, who she says has been in contact with Stone's sister and her sister's husband, who she says has had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months could not get tested for COVID-19 because she wasn't symptomatic. Stone claims her mother could have been her sister's and her sister's husband's asymptomatic contact who transmitted COVID-19.
Stone goes on to claim the nurses caring for them and "risking their lives" in the hospital cannot get tested due to not having tests available for them.
"The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that's happening in that hospital is met with the conflict at the courthouse where people are carrying guns and saying it's their freedom to not have to wear a mask," Stone says in the video.
"This is the situation in Montana where the governor, Steve Bullock, is not returning my calls, where the health department where I continuously call, is hanging up on me," Stone says. "This is the state of affairs in the middle of our country, where you the people in the middle of our country, are at great risk of dying from COVID."
Stone then bashes people who she says claim the risks of COVID-19 are minor and death might not happen.
"But I'm telling you what's going on with my family," Stone says, She adds her grandmother and godmother have both passed away due to COVID-19.
"My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well." Stone says they wouldn't giver her sister Remdesivir, a COVID-19 drug, until she got to the hospital claiming that is because that is the law in Montana.
Stone says no one was able to help her sister and her sister's husband while they were home claiming there are no nurses who could because there are no tests for them.
Stone firmly states in the video, "When they say there are tests for everyone, they are lying. When they say there are tests even for nurses in the hospitals, they're lying. People are dying and fighting for their lives because there's nothing but lies."
Stone says the people at the health departments and the governor's houses are so overwhelmed they're hanging up the phones and not calling back.
"This is the state that we're in," Stone says. "The only thing that's gonna change this is if you vote. And if you vote for [Joe] Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris." Stone adds, "And the reason that's gonna happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families, we will fight for people to live and we will fight for people to get tested."
Stone then claims the only countries that are handling the pandemic well are the ones who have female leadership.
Stone closes the three-minute video, "Please vote, and please whatever you do, don't vote for a killer."
We are working to verify Stone's claims about Montana's testing situation.