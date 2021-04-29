Shelter in place requested for 27901 Norris Road residents in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Right now, there's a shelter in place order for people on 27901 Road in Bozeman, outside of Four Corners on Norris Road Thursday, according to Gallatin County Emergency Management.
According to the release, the armed barricaded person is in a residence and law enforcement is at the scene.
We will bring more information as it becomes available
