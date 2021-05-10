UPDATE: MAY 10 AT 12:42 PM
CORVALLIS, Mont. - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and Coroner has identified the barricaded suspect who was found dead in his home in Corvallis last week.
According to a release from RCSO, the suspect was identified as Matthew Robert Long, 35.
RCSO said his preliminary cause of death appears to be a suicide by gunshot.
The Granite County Sheriff's Office and Hamilton Police Department are investigating the death--the Ravalli County Attorney will receive the results of the investigation for the coroner's examination on a future date.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE: MAY 6 AT 6:13 A.M.
CORVALLIS, Mont. - The barricaded suspect was found dead in his home Wednesday at 10 p.m., the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office said.
According to a release from RCSO, the suspect ended the on-going communication with negotiators.
Missoula and Flathead County Special response Teams came to assist. To regain contact with the suspect, authorities used distraction devices and mechanical methods.
Authorities sent a robot into the home that found the suspect dead of an apparent suicide gunshot, RCSO said.
RCSO said the suspect apparently shot and killed his dog.
The suspects identity is not being released at this time.
The Granite County Sheriff and Coroner Scott Dunkerson and the Hamilton Police Department are investigating the death.
Evacuated residents came back to their homes Wednesday night.
"The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office expressed their most sincere condolences to the suspect's family and friends for their loss," RCSO said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Update May 5 at 2:20 pm:
CORVALLIS, Mont. - More homes have been evacuated as Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton reports negotiations with the man barricaded inside a home continue.
At this time Sheriff Holton said the armed suspect has refused to surrender up to this point which led to the additional evacuation of homes Wednesday morning.
The suspect is wanted for both misdemeanor and felony charges according to Sheriff Holton.
“The RCSO continues to be patient due to the mental health aspects of this situation, and give the suspect every opportunity to surrender peacefully,” Sheriff Holton said in an update.
Sheriff Holton stated, "our number one priority is to negotiate the safe surrender of this suspect without anyone getting hurt. That said, the suspect has to make the decision to cooperate and no one can make that decision for him.”
Previous coverage:
UPDATE: MAY 5 AT 10 A.M.
CORVALLIS, Mont. - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office tells our reporter on scene they are still working on communicating with the barricaded suspect.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
UPDATE: MAY 5 AT 6:07 A.M.
CORVALLIS, Mont. - Authorities in Ravalli County are continuing negotiation efforts with the barricaded suspect Wednesday morning in the nearly 48-hour standoff.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release the suspect is a 35-year-old man who is armed with numerous guns, but no shots have been fired.
Nearby residents remain evacuated from the neighborhood.
RCSO said negotiations were beginning to show signs of potential with the suspect Tuesday and into Wednesday morning--but the suspect remains barricaded as of Wednesday morning.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office helped with negotiation efforts with the suspect. RCSO said they are using more resources Wednesday to peacefully end the standoff.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CORVALLIS, Mont. - Authorities in Ravalli County are dealing with an hours-long standoff in western Montana, involving a man believed to be armed.
It started Monday afternoon in the Farm View Estates neighborhood in Corvallis.
The suspect barricaded himself and refused to answer the door. He was believed to be alone, armed with several firearms.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) became aware of the man after reports he had violated the conditions of his release of a previous arrest.
Traffic is still limited in the area Tuesday morning, and some neighbors were forced to evacuate.
The RCSO is still on scene.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as the situation progresses.