UPDATE: Feb. 18 at 10:46 a.m.
TOOLE COUNTY, Mont. - The Toole County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has identified the two fishermen whose bodies were found in the Marias River near Shelby, Montana Tuesday.
TCSO wrote in a release the two men are Jared Russell, 43, of Missoula, Montana, and Jerid Kirschenheiter, 40, of Clinton, Montana.
The two men were brought to the medical examiner's office for autopsies in Missoula Wednesday.
TCSO reported their cause of death was accidental drowning.
UPDATE: FEB. 16 AT 4:19 PM
Toole County Sheriff's Office reports that on Tuesday, Feb. 16 two bodies were recovered from the Marias River in Southeast Toole County.
The Toole County Sheriff's Office, along with the Cascade County Sheriffs Office, Cascade County Search and Rescue, Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Toole County Search & Rescue and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks were able to open the suspected location where the two fishermen entered the water, and discovered the bodies.
The bodies will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab by the Toole County Coroner.
UPDATE: FEB 15 AT 4:00 PM
Toole County Search Crews are preparing to launch recovery efforts for the two fisherman believed to be in the Marias River.
They are planning the recovery with both Flathead and Cascade County now that temperatures are starting to warm up.
"We've been in contact with Flathead and Cascade county throughout the whole process. Their personnel are the ones who are actually going to have to go into the water. So, we're going off of their recommendations and the weather conditions that they're comfortable with," said Undersheriff Ryan Larson.
Larson says they have identified the fishermen, so once they are found and the families have been notified, their names will be released.
UPDATE: FEB. 10 AT 4:25 PM
Icy road conditions kept Montana Right Now's reporters from driving to Toole County, but first responders spent the day regrouping with agencies from other counties in creating a plan to find and recover the two men, according to the local undersheriff.
Toole County Undersheriff Ryan Larson says they're planning their next steps with the harsh weather and everyone's safety in mind.
"With the weather being below zero and being out in the open where you get a little wind mixed in more below zero, if anybody's exposed to water it could become a pretty bad situation for our rescuers," he said. "So we're trying to get above 0 air temperature to continue our recovery efforts."
Above zero degree temperatures could arrive early next week, but Larson says they want to continue the search as soon as conditions allow.
"Whenever all the agencies involved are comfortable in their positions and are good with the plan, then we would execute it."
The names of the men have yet to be released, as of the writing of this update.
UPDATE: FEB. 9 AT 5:30 PM
The Toole County Sheriff's Office said they are continuing their investigation into the report of two fishermen reported missing on Monday, Feb. 8.
After an extensive search of the area, authorities said the only tracks located leaving the campsite led onto the ice and into an area of open water. Floating in the open water, authorities say, were items identified by the initial reporting party as being on the side-by-side when it left camp.
Air and ground search efforts turned up no further clues that anyone exited the water.
The Toole County Sheriff's Office says a recovery effort was attempted, with the assistance of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Two Bear Air Rescue, using their underwater camera. However, they say this effort was unsuccessful due to harsh weather conditions.
The Toole County Sheriff's Office is continuing to identify ways to safely locate and recover the missing men.
While parts of the Marias River are frozen, there are still areas of open water and unstable ice. They ask people to be cautious and aware of ice conditions, and to use extreme caution when recreating on the ice.
MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 8 p.m. Monday, two Missoula County men were reported missing during a camping and fishing trip along the Marias River in Toole County.
Authorities say the men were reported overdue at about 8 p.m. Monday by a third member of their party.
Investigators learned the two men left camp earlier Monday to visit people staying on the south side of the river west of South Bootlegger, but did not return.
The third member of their party reported going to look for them and following their tracks to an area of open water.
Rescue teams from Cascade County, Malmstrom Air Force Base and other agencies are aiding Toole County with the search.