Update: April 29 AT 2:55 pm:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the hostage has been released and is safe.
At this time negotiations are continuing with the suspect who is still barricaded inside the residence.
Previous coverage:
Update: April 29 AT 2:20 pm:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer gave an update on the situation just before 2:00 pm Thursday, saying the suspect is willing to talk.
According to Sheriff Springer, a call came in around 8:40 am about a man who showed up at a house and took a woman hostage.
At this time law enforcement knows the man is armed with at least a pistol and a taser.
Law enforcement is communicating with the suspect to get him to release the woman.
“It’s difficult to predict the future on these kinds of things,” Sheriff Springer said. “Even though he is communicating with us… we hope things don’t change but they can.”
Residents were initially told to shelter in place and at this time 21 residents have been evacuated, however, Sheriff Springer says some people did not answer their doors and law enforcement will have to go back through.
Salvation Army and Red Cross are working with residents evacuated to get them a place to stay Thursday night if needed as well as any immediate needs.
If you have been evacuated and have a special need to enter the park for medication, pets, etc., you are asked to call 211 and they will take your contact information for a Gallatin County Sheriff's Office representative to contact you.
Multiple agencies are on scene including the Bozeman Police Department, Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office, Central Valley Fire and the FBI.
Sheriff Springer says they are planning on multiple operation cycles in the event that they are needed, but they hope to have the situation taken care of quickly.
UPDATE: April 29 AT 11:30 A.M.
Negotiators are working on communicating with the armed suspect in the hostage situation in the Forest Park community off Norris Road in Bozeman, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said.
GCSO said in a release there are several resource agencies at the location to make sure everyone involved is safe.
UPDATE: APRIL 29 AT 10:49 A.M.
Our reporter on scene said there is a special command unit, BearCat and bomb squad at the location of the shelter in place on 27901 Norris Road in Bozeman.
UPDATE: APRIL 29 AT 10:40 A.M.
A resident in the area told our reporter on scene tons of of law enforcement and bomb squad came to tell her to leave at 8:30 a.m.
Our reporter on scene said the barricaded person is armed in the area of Forest Park Mobile Home and RV Park on MT 84 Norris Road in between Four Corners and Cottonwood Hills Golf Course.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Right now, there's a shelter in place order for people on 27901 Norris Road in Bozeman, outside of Four Corners on Norris Road, according to Gallatin County Emergency Management.
According to the release, the armed barricaded person is in a residence and law enforcement is at the scene.
We will bring more information as it becomes available
Armed barricaded subject: Request SHELTER IN PLACE, all residents of 27901 Norris Road. Armed barricaded subject in a...Posted by Gallatin County Emergency Management on Thursday, April 29, 2021