WEST YELLOWSTONE-The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of people being shot at in the Whiskey Bay Area north of West Yellowstone.
A release from the sheriff’s office says the report came in at about 4:27 pm Saturday, August 8.
Victims reported the suspect pointed a gun at them and then shot multiple rounds from a handgun into the ground.
Eight agencies with over 40 personnel are on scene looking for a white male in his 30s or 40s. The suspect was last seen driving a silver Toyota pickup with Texas plates and a silver topper.
If you see a vehicle matching the description, you are asked to not attempt to make contact and to call 9-1-1 immediately.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.