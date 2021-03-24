STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - The signage and kiosk at the Bass Creek Recreation Area on the Stevensville Ranger District were hit multiple times with an axe.
According to the Discover Bitterroot National Forest, the damage happened over the winter and the signage and kiosk were hit multiple times.
The kiosk and signs were installed in 2018 to commemorate the Bass Creek Land Acquisition.
At this time this incident is under investigation.
If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Stevensville Ranger Station at 406-777-5461.
Anyone out recreating is asked to help put an end to vandalism at their local recreation areas by reporting suspicious behavior.
