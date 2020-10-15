UPDATE:
The Montana Department of Transportation tweeted Interstate 90 eastbound is shut down six to 16 miles east of Butte over Homestake Pass.
The closure is from mile-marker 226.6 to 243.
Snow and slick conditions brought dangerous driving conditions to Homestake and Bozeman Passes Thursday morning.
A mix of snow and rain was reported between Butte and Whitehall, near MP 233.
Emergency crews were responding to the area early this morning, with reports of slideoffs.
Use caution if driving over the passes.