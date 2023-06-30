BUTTE, Mont. — Funding for a popular southwest Montana veterans nursing home will likely not be available until late 2024, after an effort to override Governor Greg Gianforte's veto of state funding fell short on Friday.
In addition to the veto effort failing, the Department of Veterans Affairs also announced its Fiscal Year 2023 State Veterans Homes grant priority list on Wednesday, and it does not include an application from Montana.
The Southwest Montana Veterans Home is a unique nursing home project featuring a set of five "cottages" that house about a dozen veterans each. At the time the homes opened, a sixth cottage to make full use of the land was already planned, per a report from Montana Public Radio.
In May, Gianforte vetoed funding for the project, citing a need for the federal government to chip in more on the cost. As NonStop Local reported earlier in June, the governor vetoed the state funding without a clear path to receive federal money. The state had failed to apply for VA funding by an April 15 deadline, and the state's effort to get congressionally directed funding via its delegation to congress also missed an April deadline.
With no hope left for state funding this year, the project's federal funding continues to grow bleaker. The earliest it could get federal funding is in Fiscal Year 24. The state would not only be competing for funding with projects approved in 2024, but also projects approved this year that have yet to receive matching funds.
The delays come as costs for construction continue to rise. According to David Williams, the chair of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home Foundation, the delays could make the project substantially more expensive.
"The longer we wait, the more it's going to cost," Williams said in an interview earlier this month. "If we wait for the 2025 session, it's probably going to be eight or nine million dollars to build cottage six."
State Senator Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, slammed Gianforte and legislative Republicans in a statement following the failed vote.
"Now, Republicans are kicking veterans to the curb again by upholding this horrible veto," Lynch wrote. "Montanans need to let Gianforte and Republican legislators know how disappointed they are in this insulting decision."
Following NonStop Local's report on the state of funding for the project earlier in June, the governor's office did offer its perspective on the issue.
In an email, governor's office spokesperson Kaitlin Price said the governor took input from Montanans for the budget, but never received any requests for funding for a sixth cottage. She pointed out that previous state funding for the home was tied to federal funding.
But for Lynch, the reasoning shows the governor is out of touch with Montanans' views on supporting veterans.
"Out of touch Greg Gianforte started the summer season at Memorial Day by cutting veterans’ critically needed services with his veto of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home," Lynch Wrote. "Without a doubt, we will see pictures of him over the 4th of July, waving a flag and talking about freedom, while his actions speak loud and clear that he only cares about crony capitalism and his rich out-of-state friends."
