HELENA, MT- St. Peter's Health plans to develop a senior living community in Helena.
The proposed project will include independent and assisted living options as well as a memory care facility.
The healthcare system is currently under a buy-sell agreement for land in Mountain View Meadows on Helena's eastside.
The US Census Bureau estimates that 30 percent of Montanans will be over 60 by 2030, the CEO of St. Peter's Health says this will fill an important and growing community need.
St. Peter's Health encourages anyone interested in learning more to visit www.sphealth.org/lifeplancommunity and fill out the interest form, adding that this is not a wait-list.
The organization partners plan to hold visioning meetings with prospective residents in fall 2021.