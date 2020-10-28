HELENA- A staff member in the Governor’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the Governor’s Office, they learned of the positive test Wednesday.
The staff member was tested after experiencing symptoms and has not been in the office this week.
Governor Steve Bullock is not a close contact of the individual and has not been in sustained in-person contact with the individual in the last two weeks.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Governor took a test Wednesday which came back negative. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Holzman has advised that because the Governor is not a close contact and has tested negative, he does not need to quarantine.
The Governor will continue to be regularly tested over the next few days the release says.
Lt. Governor Mike Cooney is also not considered a close contact, and also took a test Wednesday that came back negative.
Four additional Governor’s office staff that are considered close contacts are also taking precautionary measures, are quarantining and have been tested. They will remain in quarantine for the recommended 14-day quarantine period.
At this time the Governor’s Office is awaiting the results of their tests and that they will keep people updated.
“This is another reminder that anyone can contract this virus,” the release reads. “In our office, we wear masks and nurses take temperature checks on all staff every morning. Everyone must take this virus seriously — it is real, and we all need to act with our fellow Montanans in mind.”