HELENA – A new report from the state details how an increase in COVID-19 cases is impacting Montana hospitals.
The Montana Department of Health and Human Services released a Hospital Capacity Status Report with data updated through October 7, 2020.
A look at state’s largest hospitals shows many facilities are at or nearing capacity when it comes to bed use for both COVID-19 and non-COVID patients.
Both Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings have more than 90 percent of available hospital beds occupied.
Billings Clinic is sitting between 70 percent and 90 percent capacity for beds.