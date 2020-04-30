Stockman Bank is reopening their lobbies starting Monday, May 4.
The lobbies will be open during the bank’s regular business hours.
In a release, Stockman Bank says they are operating under Governor Steve Bullock’s phase one guidelines.
Customers are encouraged to continue using online and mobile banking as well as walk-up and drive-up services whenever possible to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The bank says their lobbies will look a little different to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.
Changes to the lobby include:
Customers are asked to not enter the building if they feel sick or exhibit any signs of illness.
Six-foot social distancing measures will be followed, and there will be floor markers to assist customers in maintaining the distance.
If a lobby becomes crowded and social distancing guidelines cannot be met, customers may be asked to wait outside until others complete their banking, or a staff member can schedule an appointment.
Plexiglass shields will be put up Tellers, Receptionists, Customer Service Representatives and keep everyone safe. Some employees may also be wearing face masks.
Hand sanitizer will be available at each teller window and on the desks of customer service representatives and receptionists.
All work stations, drive-up canisters and all high traffic areas will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected repeatedly throughout the day.
Stockman Bank is encouraging customers to take the bank pen they used during their visit, and any pens left behind will be sanitized.
Stockman Bank says Paycheck Protection Program loans will continue to be submitted on behalf of the bank’s business customers to the Small Business Administration.
Business customers that have questions or need further information should contact their commercial lender at their local Stockman Bank.