GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A string of deadly crashes in the Treasure state have been reported in the last few weeks.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there have been 35 fatalities on Montana highways in 2022 compared to 60 deaths for the same time last year.

The most recent crash was on April 18 after an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and a truck t-boned it; killing both people in the SUV.

7 accidents have been reported since April 11, 2022 and they are happening all over the state with MHP reporting both dry and bare roads and snowy and icy roads.

Of those 8 people who have died since April 11, 4 of them were Montanans, 1 was unknown, 2 were from Washington, and 1 was from North Carolina.

We all known Montana is a big state and many of us travel to visit family, go to work, or just explore the Treasure State so it's important to keep these safety tips in mind:

Make sure to pull over to use the phone or start your GPS

Allow time to stop for meals and breaks

Keep things that might be tempting as a distraction in the trunk.

And while accidents do happen, it's important to always pay attention to the road and weather conditions while you're driving.