HELENA, Mont. - A house bill has been introduced to the legislative session to help special needs students in Montana rebound from COVID-19 learning loss.
A release from Majority Leader of the Montana House of Representatives, Sue Vinton (R-Lockwood) says House Bill 329, the Students with Special Needs Equal Opportunity Act, gives parents the flexibility to support the unique educational needs of their child without increasing state spending.
The bill was supported in the House and is on its way to the Senate.
According to Vintion’s release, HB 329 allows parents with eligible students under the Federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) to access a reimbursement account within the Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) for eligible educational expenses.
The account will be generated with funds by parents choosing to take the state share of their child’s education funding, and moving it from their local district to the state account.
After that, parents can use those funds for a variety of public or private education services that fit the needs of their children the release says.
“The OPI will ensure that the funds have appropriate oversight and accountability.” Vinton wrote in the release. “Examples of eligible expenditures could include textbooks, online materials, tutoring fees, tuition, therapy, assessments, materials, programming, and more.”