HELENA, Mont. - In a statement sent Friday, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, said President Joe Biden’s announcement on vaccination and masking obstructs parent’s rights.
The following is the full statement from Superintendent Arntzen:
The President’s announcement of September 9, 2021, on vaccination and masking attempts to obstruct parental rights, individual liberties, and our State’s sovereignty to determine what is best for Montana. Our parents, with their healthcare provider, and local school boards, continue to work together to determine what is best for Montana’s children.
The Montana Legislature and the Governor’s Office had foresight to stave off efforts of federal mandates by the passage of HB 702: An act prohibiting discrimination based on a person’s vaccination status or possession of an immunity passport.
As the Superintendent of Public Instruction, my role is to oversee the education of all students. I have consistently stood on the firm ground that a child’s health is first and foremost a parental right. I continue to be a strong advocate for parental rights on the vaccination of our children. An attempt to federally back-door mandate vaccination of our Montana students violates the very core principles of our nation, our state, and our individual rights and freedoms.