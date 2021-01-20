HELENA - Superintendent Arntzen voiced her support of two House Bills Wednesday, Arntzen saying in a release that putting each student first with their unique learning abilities is vital.
House Bill 15 was presented in recognition of the importance of school state BASE Aid funding in relation to the state budget according to the release from the Office of Public Instruction.
BASE Aid is a calculation that determines the state share of funding for Montana K-12 public schools and accounts for 44.7% of school districts’ budget.
House Bill 46 would support special education funding by adding the special education allowable cost payment to the state BASE Aid funding formula.
“Building stability into school funding has been and will continue to be my number one legislative priority,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “Having the legislature recognize equity by the responsible use of precious tax dollars in fulfilling the promise to our Montana students is the importance these bills bring. Putting each of our Montana’s students first with each of their unique learning abilities is vital.”
The release from the OPI says the bills will implement an inflationary increase of approximately 4.07% over the biennium.