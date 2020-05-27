HELENA- The Montana Supreme Court has ruled to maintain the June 2 deadline for primary election ballots to be turned in to election offices.
“I am pleased that the voter confusion and disruption to the voting process has ended. As has been the practice for decades, ballots will not be counted if they are not received by the 8 p.m. deadline,” said Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen in a release.
Montana voters must have their primary election ballots turned into their county elections offices by 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2 to be counted.
Attorney General Tim Fox issued this statement regarding the ruling: “I am pleased that the Montana Supreme Court maintained our long-standing ballot deadline of 8pm on Election Day, especially since some counties are using prepaid ballot return envelopes that are not postmarked. Ten days before an election is not an appropriate time to upend an important and widely known voting deadline.”