A report from the U.S. Census Bureau says many American households have used their stimulus payments to pay down debt.
Of the recipients of the first stimulus payment that came in April and May of 2020, 15.7 reported using the money to reduce debt, but about half of all recipient adults reported using their second payment to reduce debt.
In addition, around 60 percent of adults in households that experienced a loss of income from employment during the pandemic used their second stimulus payment on debt.
Data also suggests many households may have accumulated debt to make ends meet, with around 30 percent reporting using credit cards, taking out loans or borrowing from family and friends between June and December to pay for usual expenses such as food, housing and gas.
By later summer 2020, 76.5 million adults reported it was ‘somewhat or very difficult’ to pay their usual expenses, and that number rose to 89.7 million adults in December the U.S. Census Bureau reports.
The second round of stimulus payments in January reportedly appeared to have reduced stress over households’ ability to pay bills, and as of early January, the number of all adults in households struggling to cover all usual costs had dropped to 80.5 million.