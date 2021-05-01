WHITEHALL, Mont. - As temperatures continue to warm up and things start to bloom, early flowers are emerging, and Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is hosting a guided wildflower hike in celebration of National Wildflower Week.
On Saturday, May 8 starting at 11:00 am hikers will meet up at the upper picnic area.
The hike will be about one and a half to two hours and will traverse two miles of trail, including, including some steep inclines, sunny slopes and plenty of flora.
Participants are told to bring sturdy hiking shoes, clothes for a variety of weather and shade conditions, sunscreen, water and a light snack.
Space is limited and up to 15 people are allowed to attend the guided hike. Admission for the hike will be $4 per person and will need to be prepaid ahead of time.
You can sign up by calling the park at 406-287-3541 or emailing Emily at Emily.Dickerson@mt.gov if you have any questions.