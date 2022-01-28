UPDATE, JAN. 30:
The Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff's Office confirmed that the victim of a possible drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs in Butte has died.
Sheriff Ed Lester tells us medical personnel who responded to the scene made the decision to take the 14-year-old boy to a medical facility in Kalispell where he later passed away.
The county coroner has not yet confirmed the cause of death as drowning.
No other details are available to the public right now, and the incident is still under investigation.
Previous coverage:
BUTTE, Mont. - A possible drowning was reported at Fairmont Hot Springs Friday afternoon.
Butte-Silverbow Sheriff Ed Lester tells Montana Right Now that Butte Emergency Dispatch received a call around 4:09 pm of a possible drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs.
At the time, CPR was reported to be in progress.
Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to St. James Healthcare and his condition is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.