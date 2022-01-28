Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Quick snow accumulations of up to two inches, mainly pre-dawn hours. Wind gusts to 40 mph. Roadways will become slick. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&