UPDATE - 11:57 a.m.
Sen. Tester is confirming Friday reports of the U.S. Postal Service's removing blue mail drop-off boxes throughout Montana are true.
Sen. Tester released the following statement in a release from Sen. Tester's office:
“Since ringing the alarm on the removal of collection boxes from communities across Montana, it has become clear that these reports are accurate. These actions set my hair on fire and they have real life implications for folks in rural America and their ability to access critical postal services like paying their bills and voting in upcoming elections. Postmaster General DeJoy must immediately provide Montanans with an explanation for the actions of the USPS, or he can do it under oath before a Senate Committee.”
BIG SANDY, Mont. - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Daines asked for answers from the U.S. Postal Service postmaster general after the USPS reportedly removed blue mail drop-off boxes in some Montana towns.
In a release from Sen. Tester's Office, he pressed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to give honest answers on the reports -- to explain where they're reportedly being removed and why.
Representatives from Sen. Tester's Office say they have received reports that the USPS may have recently removed mail drop-off boxes in Bozeman, Lewistown and Billings. Representatives from Sen. Daines' Office say they've also received reports of mail drop-off box removals in Missoula.
Sen. Tester stated the following in his release:
“I write today regarding reports of United States Postal Service (USPS) collection boxes being removed from numerous communities in Montana,” wrote Tester in the release. “If true, this seems to be occurring without any transparency or communication with impacted Montanans.”
Daines stated the following in his release:
“The United States Postal Service (USPS) is an essential service for Montanans in both urban and rural towns and is relied upon by Montana veterans, the elderly, and rural communities across the state,” Daines wrote. “Recently, I have received concerning reports that collection boxes have been removed in many Montana communities, including in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Livingston and the potential that the removals of collection boxes could result in delayed mail delivery and reduced mail options for Montanans. If so, that is unacceptable, and I request additional information about why these boxes have already been removed, any future plans the USPS has for other collection boxes in the state, and if these changes will affect delivery times.”
Sen. Tester asked Dejoy the following questions listed in his release, he says he is expecting a response to the questions by Aug. 18:
- “Has the USPS removed any collection boxes in the past 30 days in Montana?
- If so, please provide the number of units removed by town.
- Specifically, my office received reports that units were recently removed from Bozeman and Lewistown.
- Are there any ongoing orders to remove any collection boxes in Montana?
- For instance, my office received reports that the USPS is in the process of removing units in Billings.
- If the USPS has recently or is planning to remove collection boxes, what is the rationale being used?
- When were the last density tests conducted?
- Will you make the results of those tests and any other data related to the removal of units public?
- How have you communicated with the public and local elected officials to ensure there would not be a disruption in the critical service the USPS provides to these communities?
- Has the USPS recently reassigned or added collection boxes to improve accessibility?”
Thursday, President Donald Trump announced he is against providing emergency funding to aid the USPS' workflow during the 2020 General Election in November.