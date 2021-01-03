HELENA - The press secretary for Montana Senator Jon Tester says Tester is urging both sides to focus on working together following a group of senators sending a joint statement calling for an election commission to review the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election process.
“Senator Tester believes it’s long past time for these irresponsible attacks that put our democracy at risk to end. The election is over—Senator Tester is urging both sides to focus on working together to heal our partisan divisions and address the serious issues facing our nation,” said Roy Loewenstein, the Press Secretary for Senator Tester.