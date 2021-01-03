Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ISSUING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR SHANE AUSTIN HANKEL. 22 YEAR OLD, WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 11, 145 POUNDS. SHANE WAS LAST SEEN AT LOWES ON RESERVE STREET IN MISSOULA. HE WAS ON FOOT POSSIBLY HEADED FOR MICHAELS. SHANE HAD MEDICAL CONDITIONS THAT REQUIRE DAILY MEDICATIONS THAT HE DOES NOT HAVE WITH HIM. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS SAFETY AND WELLBEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT SHANE, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR CALL 9-1-1. THANK YOU.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. The strongest winds will occur during the cold front passage between 8 am to 11 am MST. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&